Interesting details on Dolph Ziggler's stipulation for his Extreme Rules match against Drew McIntyre

Dolph Ziggler will face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Horror Show at Extreme Rules in a stipulation of his choosing. The two men will battle it out for the WWE Championship at the upcoming PPV.

Drew McIntyre had given his former tag-team partner Dolph Ziggler a chance to pick the stipulation for their match. While Ziggler has not yet revealed the stipulation, he has been giving away hints as to what the match could be.

A while back, Dolph Ziggler had stated that the stipulation he has chosen has never been seen in WWE before. Speaking to Comicbook.com recently, The Showoff gave out another clue as to what the fans can expect at Extreme Rules.

Dolph Ziggler talks about the stipulation he has chosen

Talking about the upcoming match, Ziggler said that he will pick a stipulation that is psychological and helps him win. He further added that he needs to get it approved by the WWE lawyers first.

''I’m not kidding when I say, if I get the paperwork to go through, this is something that has never been done before and I would be stupid to go, oh, it’s a chair’s match. And then he just swings chairs at me like a Terminator and knocks me out. That’s stupid. That’s been done. I need something that’s more psychological, more of my way. And if I get this approved by WWE’s lawyers, it’s going to be, I’ll be disappointed if I don’t walk out a WWE champion. And this is on him. He let me pick this. And he assumed I would just pick some random stipulation that’s been done before. Why the hell would I? I’ve been around 15 years. It’s not because I’m an idiot.''

Dolph Ziggler made it clear that he will not be choosing a match that has already been done before in WWE. He said that he isn't naive enough to pick a stipulation that will give Drew McIntyre the edge.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV is just days away and it will be interesting to see when the former World Champion will finally announce his decision.

What do you think the stipulation will be? Tell us below!