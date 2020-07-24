Interesting details on the future plans of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating The New Day at Extreme Rules: Horror Show. Cesaro won his 7th Tag Team Championship in WWE whereas 'The Artist' Shinsuke Nakamura is now in his first reign as a Tag Team Champion.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, former US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura talked about what the future holds for the new Tag Team Champions. Nakamura revealed that the team is looking for new opponents. Adding that 'anybody would do.'

Shinsuke Nakamura also talked about Tag Team wrestling and how it is very different from singles competition. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion revealed how it is very important to have a strong bond with your partner in a tag-team match.

"Tag team wrestling is about instinct. It's more like a game. I need to use Cesaro, and Cesaro needs to use me. Also, you have to think about your opponents. But one thing about the WWE tag team division is that it has a lot of rules." (H/t: Wrestlinginc)

Even though Shinsuke Nakamura has won the Tag Team Championship for the first time in WWE, he is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion which he won during his time in NJPW.

Shinsuke Nakamura praises Cesaro

Nakamura held the IWGP Tag Team Championships along with NJPW icon Hiroshi Tanahashi back in 2004. On being asked which partner he prefers - Cesaro or Tanahashi - Nakamura was quick to say, Cesaro.

"Cesaro is much better than Tanahashi. Tanahashi was always, 'Me, me, me. Stay there Shin, stay there Shin. I go, I go.' Cesaro is like, 'You go,' and I say to him, 'No please, you go.'"

Shinsuke Nakamura has achieved a great deal of success in WWE, including winning the Intercontinental title, US title, and the Royal Rumble. He also main-evented WrestleMania with his long-time rival AJ Styles.

However, Shinsuke Nakamura had taken a backseat as a singles Superstar as of late and focused more on his faction which included Sami Zayn and Cesaro. SmackDown has plenty of tag teams who can challenge the new Champions in the time to come.