Interesting new WWE role for The Great Khali teased (Exclusive)

The Great Khali is arguably the most popular Indian WWE Superstar in history. Recently, The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh and Sunil Singh) joined SK Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal to discuss a variety of topics, including forming a new all-Indian faction in WWE.

Following that, they were asked whether The Great Khali could get involved with the faction in some way, possibly as a manager, and Sunil Singh agreed that it would be a good start.

"Yeah, Khali would be good to start with. Former world champion, been around the world. He's got that one chop that he'll hit everybody with."

The Great Khali's WWE career

The Great Khali signed with WWE in 2006, becoming the first Indian professional wrestler to sign with the pro wrestling giant. During his time in WWE, The Great Khali feuded against several top WWE talents including The Undertaker, John Cena, and others. He won the World Heavyweight Championship on an edition of SmackDown in 2007 and held it for 61 days before dropping it to Batista.

The Great Khali's last appearance for WWE came at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2018 where he entered the match at number 45. He was eliminated quickly by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

