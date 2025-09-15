  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Interesting pitch made for John Cena ahead of his WWE retirement by veteran

Interesting pitch made for John Cena ahead of his WWE retirement by veteran

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 15, 2025 09:12 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
John Cena is a 17-time world champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstar John Cena will hang up his wrestling boots at the end of 2025. Ahead of his retirement, wrestling veteran Shane Helms, aka The Hurricane, made an interesting pitch for the 17-time world champion.

Ad

After giving fans an amazing run in 2025, John Cena is set to retire from in-ring competition in December 2025. The Cenation Leader is currently in a heated feud with his longtime rival, Brock Lesnar. The two are set to face each other in a singles match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

Many speculate that the Triple H-led creative team could bring in another ghost from Cena's past to face him ahead of his retirement. Amid these speculations, WWE veteran The Hurricane took to X/Twitter to make an interesting pitch for Cena. After an X user asked who could face the 17-time world champion at Crown Jewel 2025, the real-life Shane Helms replied with Bull Buchanan's name.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For those unaware, Bull Buchanan and John Cena have a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment. Buchanan was Cena's enforcer in 2002 when the latter was beginning to adopt The Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick. Their alliance did not last long, as John turned on his teammate after they lost a Tag Team Championship match against Los Guerreros.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

"Bull Buchanan," he wrote.

Check out the post below.

Ad

John Cena's former rival wants to return to WWE to "whoop his a**"

During a recent edition of The F Y'all Podcast, former WWE star David Otunga said that he believed it would be a "travesty" if John Cena retired without the Nexus' return to the Stamford-based promotion to assault him.

"I think it's a travesty if he retires without the Nexus coming back to whoop his a**. I think that's what should happen. He should be about to [cut a promo]. Then all of a sudden, who's come to the crowd, who pops up on the ring? Boom, it's payback. It's your receipt. Our receipt."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's WWE retirement tour going forward.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications