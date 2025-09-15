Interesting pitch made for John Cena ahead of his WWE retirement by veteran

WWE Superstar John Cena will hang up his wrestling boots at the end of 2025. Ahead of his retirement, wrestling veteran Shane Helms, aka The Hurricane, made an interesting pitch for the 17-time world champion.After giving fans an amazing run in 2025, John Cena is set to retire from in-ring competition in December 2025. The Cenation Leader is currently in a heated feud with his longtime rival, Brock Lesnar. The two are set to face each other in a singles match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Many speculate that the Triple H-led creative team could bring in another ghost from Cena's past to face him ahead of his retirement. Amid these speculations, WWE veteran The Hurricane took to X/Twitter to make an interesting pitch for Cena. After an X user asked who could face the 17-time world champion at Crown Jewel 2025, the real-life Shane Helms replied with Bull Buchanan's name.For those unaware, Bull Buchanan and John Cena have a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment. Buchanan was Cena's enforcer in 2002 when the latter was beginning to adopt The Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick. Their alliance did not last long, as John turned on his teammate after they lost a Tag Team Championship match against Los Guerreros.&quot;Bull Buchanan,&quot; he wrote.Check out the post below.John Cena's former rival wants to return to WWE to &quot;whoop his a**&quot;During a recent edition of The F Y'all Podcast, former WWE star David Otunga said that he believed it would be a &quot;travesty&quot; if John Cena retired without the Nexus' return to the Stamford-based promotion to assault him.&quot;I think it's a travesty if he retires without the Nexus coming back to whoop his a**. I think that's what should happen. He should be about to [cut a promo]. Then all of a sudden, who's come to the crowd, who pops up on the ring? Boom, it's payback. It's your receipt. Our receipt.&quot;It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's WWE retirement tour going forward.