"Interesting story" - Netizens split about Damian Priest's upcoming title defense at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Perhaps World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest's biggest test to date will be his upcoming title defense against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Many fans believe there is no way The Scottish Warrior will lose in Glasgow. However, others believe that McIntyre winning the belt and then dropping it to Gunther at SummerSlam is not happening.

WWE has done a good job of making things hard to predict heading into the summer. Last week's episode alone saw the creative team play around with Priest, McIntyre, and The Ring General, as well as the prospect of Braun Strowman getting involved in the not-too-distant future.

After Clash at the Castle next week, Money in the Bank will take place in July, which will be followed by SummerSlam in August. There are many ways the company can go, but the result of Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre remains a tough one to predict. If The Archer of Infamy drops the belt in Glasgow, his reign will end at 69 days.

Since successfully cashing in on Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows in April, Priest has defended the World Heavyweight Championship only against Jey Uso. His upcoming clash has been building for months, long before they even got entangled in a Money in the Bank situation.

The uncertainty of CM Punk's in-ring return date is holding WWE back from going full throttle with The Straight Edge Superstar's show-stealing feud with Drew McIntyre. Even before actually winning the belt from Damian Priest, the Scotsman is confident and displayed it by offering CM Punk a shot at the gold when the latter is cleared to compete.

Last week at SmackDown, after the show went off the air, McIntyre returned to in-ring action after 41 days to take on Jey Uso. He also addressed Clash at the Castle: Scotland and the title picture before mentioning CM Punk.

While an argument can be made that Damian Priest's title reign has not developed into anything yet, Drew McIntyre is a star who has long chased a proper world title run. Before the bout was made official, he candidly spoke about his desire to hoist the top prize of the company in front of his home crowd.

It remains to be seen which direction WWE is planning to go in as we head into the summer of 2024, with Gunther awaiting the titleholder at SummerSlam.

