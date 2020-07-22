Keith Lee has successfully established himself at the top of the mountain in NXT after winning the WWE NXT Championship from Adam Cole and in doing so, the former also became a Double Champion, as he is now in possession of both the NXT and North American Championships.

In a recent tweet, WWE NXT presented the WWE Universe with a host of options from the present-day NXT roster, asking which superstar the fans would like to see as the next challenger for both of Lee's Championships.

Responding to the tweet, reigning interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Santos Escobar vouched for a shot at both of Keith Lee's title belts, as the former is now willing to add a third title to his list.

Below is the tweet sent out by WWE NXT and as you can see, the likes of Damian Priest, Dexter Lumis, Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar himself have been listed among a bunch of other top stars from the NXT roster as potential title challengers for Keith Lee's titles.

Escobar quoted the tweet and wrote that he makes gold look good, in reference to him already being in possession of the NXT Cruiserweight title. He won the Championship after beating Drake Maverick in the finals of the tournament to crown the Interim Cruiserweight Champion while reigning champ Jordan Devlin is unable to make it back to WWE TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is Santos Escobar's response:

Santos Escobar won the interim NXT Cruiserweight Title on May 27, 2020, episode of WWE NXT, and in the process, he also introduced his brand new faction to the WWE Universe, consisting of Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. Escobar eventually established himself as a heel and also named his faction as El Legado del Fantasma.

Keith Lee's Double Title win

On the recently concluded NXT: The Great American Bash, Keith Lee became the new NXT Champion after he defeated Adam Cole and ended the latter's title reign at 403 days.

With the win, Keith Lee also became the first Superstar in NXT history to hold both the NXT and North American Titles simultaneously. It remains to be seen which Superstar gets a shot at both of Lee's titles in the future.