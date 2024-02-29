"Irreplaceable," "I'm glad they said no" -WWE fans react to heartbreaking revelation by injured star

The WWE Universe recently took to social media after learning about a heartbreaking revelation by an injured star.

The name in question is Big E. The 37-year-old last competed in the WWE ring on the March 11, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to lock horns with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Unfortunately, during the bout, Big E accidentally landed on top of his head. The star later revealed that he had broken his neck with fractures in C1 and C6 vertebrae.

The New Day member recently revealed that he was open to his teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods getting a temporary member. However, he revealed that the duo refused his proposal.

WrestlingWorldCC's official Twitter handle posted about Big E's interview, which caught fans' attention, and they started reacting in the comments.

One fan was glad The New Day refused to get another member in the absence of E:

Expand Tweet

A fan wrote that they believe Big E can't be replaced with anyone:

Expand Tweet

Another wrote that no other wrestler could have replaced Big E:

Expand Tweet

One fan believed adding someone else wouldn't have worked because of the chemistry the three stars share in The New Day:

Expand Tweet

Another thought it would have been a horrible idea:

Expand Tweet

Some fans were happy to see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods being loyal to their friend:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Big E talked about the situation surrounding The Rock and Cody Rhodes

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Big E talked about the situation between The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

The star said that there is a lot of potential in this feud, as we could probably see a tag team match with Rhodes and Rollins teaming up against The Great One and The Tribal Chief:

"My first thought was ... Are we going to do a tag match now?" Big E on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes potentially teaming up to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock. "Like, there is so many different ways this could play out. As a triple threat, do we see The Rock as a special guest referee, I feel like with all these incredible power players looming about, and now we have, what, 50-ish days, WrestleMania, there's still so much time."

Many fans believe the 37-year-old might return to WWE television soon to reunite with The New Day. It will be interesting to see if the star will return before WWE WrestleMania XL.

Do you believe Big E will return before this year's Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE