Is CM Punk cancer to AEW? WWE Legend opens up on the controversial take amid return rumors 

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks regarding a possible CM Punk return on AEW. Both parties have kept their distance from one another ever since the infamous "Brawl-Out" incident, and there is no certainty about what lies in the future. However, WWE legend Mark Henry had something to say about the situation.

The Second City Saint had a lot to say about his AEW co-workers after the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022. Following the media scrum, a backstage brawl took place that led to Tony Khan suspending the former WWE Champion, Ace Steel, and the Elite. While the EVPs returned many months ago, a CM Punk AEW return is yet to happen. Mark Henry recently stated on Busted Open that he would like to bring Punk back.

“Yes (On if AEW should bring back CM Punk). If I was in charge, I would bring him back. And I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology, but just state the facts. 'Grown men will disagree and things will be said that probably shouldn’t have been said and I regret airing my dirty laundry in front of the world. It won’t happen again.'"

Raion Wrestling @Raion74_ Dustin Rhodes vs CM Punk from Dynamite last year was such a class match. Just beautiful pro wrestling. Dustin Rhodes vs CM Punk from Dynamite last year was such a class match. Just beautiful pro wrestling. https://t.co/S0tYvFn6tZ

Fightful reported back in October 2022 that Chris Jericho confronted the Voice of the Voiceless after the scrum and called him cancer in the All Elite Wrestling locker room. While there is no doubt that AEW's wrestling product is much better with the Chicago native involved, CM Punk's return to Jacksonville could be on the cards, especially after Mark Henry's comments.

Mark Henry had more to say about CM Punk's situation with AEW

During the same conversation, Mark Henry spoke from a business perspective, speculating how a conversation between the two-time AEW World Champion and the Elite could go if they were to work out their differences.

"Do we agree on everything? No. Can we work together and exist and have a business relationship? Yes. I will not let my personal feelings, my personal gripes, and concerns interfere with business again, because ultimately, the important thing is business and I am the business and business is good. AEW is better with me around."

CM Punk's return will undoubtedly boost Tony Khan's business metrics. The former WWE champion helped the company reach great heights during his short stint, and fans will be hoping things work out soon.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes