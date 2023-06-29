"Is this foreshadowing of you turning on Dom?", "Rhea, NO!" - WWE fans go wild as Rhea Ripley shares personal post

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's pairing is a match made in heaven, and WWE TV has been vastly entertaining, thanks to the duo's mischievousness.

Ahead of Money in the Bank, Rhea Ripley shared a post on her social media of The Judgment Day on a flight heading to the UK. As it turns out, Dominik Mysterio was not in the picture. Instead, he was photoshopped.

One fan brought up the possibility of Ripley turning on Dominik Mysterio. The former will likely be at ringside for her stablemate's match against Cody Rhodes this Saturday night at Money in the Bank.

While Rhea Ripley is not booked for the show, she is still the Women's World Champion. The Judgment Day could walk out of Money in the Bank with more titles, as fans believe recent reports indicate a new world champion. Check it out here.

Dominik Mysterio talks about facing Cody Rhodes' WWE rival early in his career

Cody Rhodes was hunted down by a Beast immediately following WrestleMania 39. While he picked up a victory over a bloodied Brock Lesnar at Backlash, the latter got his win back in Saudi Arabia last month. The feud remains open-ended as of this writing.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Dominik Mysterio recalled when his father, Rey Mysterio, challenged WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in 2019. The 26-year-old was not an active wrestler then but had a few interactions with the legendary superstar. One example is at Survivor Series that year when he and his father hit a double 619 on The Beast:

"I remember being super nervous getting involved with Brock Lesnar. I mean, for obvious reasons. But yeah it was a very very interesting part to start my career with WWE in 2019. It was a lot of fun."

Since wrestling his WWE Hall of Famer father at WrestleMania 39, Dom's upcoming challenge in the form of The American Nightmare might be his biggest yet.

