"Is it happening?" "Rumble?" - WWE fans convinced massive star is returning after almost 9 years, following CM Punk's return

A top name has taken wrestling Twitter by storm after hinting at a WWE return following CM Punk's massive return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk made his unexpected return to WWE. After Punk's comeback, fans began speculating that AJ Lee would return as well. It has been almost a decade since Lee wrestled a match. Her last match took place on an episode of RAW following WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

AJ Lee recently shared a picture of her ring boots on her Instagram story. She also shared a throwback video in which she can be seen training with CM Punk in the ring. Wrestling Twitter went abuzz with reactions to Lee's big tease, as can be seen below:

AJ Lee on her WWE departure a year after CM Punk's exit

CM Punk left WWE in early 2014 following the Royal Rumble event. A year later, AJ Lee left the company as well.

Last year, she made an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and opened up about her exit in 2015. Lee revealed how Vince McMahon reacted to her exit:

“He was very kind,” AJ Lee revealed. “He was just like, ‘the door’s always open if you want to come back.’ and that to me was I don’t know like I know it’s different for some people, but to me, it was so important to go out on top on my own terms. I had seen you can go back, there’s a lot of people who get buried in there at the end and I got to like win at Mania and go and so, it just all felt like it was the right time the right way. I couldn’t do anything else. There wasn’t anything else I wanted to do in my career," said Lee.

She continued:

"I feel like I checked everything off. And for it to be like, Okay, go fly. Go be free. Yeah, I appreciated that. I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience with them. For me, it was exactly what it needed to be.” [H/T WrestleZone]

AJ Lee was quite possibly the most popular female star of her era. Fans have missed her presence in the ring for about a decade now and would love nothing but to see her make a return and have one final run.

What do you think? Is AJ Lee on her way to return to WWE in the near future?