"Is he hiding?" - Bobby Lashley calls out former WWE Champion for WrestleMania match

Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion, but who would he like to defend the title against WrestleMania? The name Brock Lesnar has already come up.

When Lashley returned to WWE in 2018, the WWE Universe assumed it was only a matter of time until "Walking Armageddon" would go one-on-one with The Beast Incarnate. But it never happened.

The portrayal of Lashley in WWE upon his return wasn't anything like the character fans of IMPACT Wrestling was used to. In turn, it derailed all of the hype for a match between the two former MMA fighters. But now things have changed, and Lashley is ready to face Lesnar on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While speaking with Ryan Satin of the WWE on FOX, Lashley discussed potential WrestleMania opponents. Lashley named both Drew McIntyre and John Cena, but the most intriguing name was Lesnar.

"The Beast. Where is he? He trapped in the woods somewhere? Is he hiding? Is he getting ready for this big return, like where you at bro? Like everybody knows you know I know, Drew [McIntyre] knows everybody knows that when Brock [Lesnar] comes back, there's going to be a lot to answer to, and I welcome it."

"'The Beast.' Where is he? Is he trapped in the woods somewhere? Is he hiding?" - @WWE Champion @fightbobby to @ryansatin on Brock Lesnar.

Will WWE finally pull the trigger on Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar?

Bobby Lashley admitted that at one point, he believed that the match between him and Lesnar was never going to happen. He previously thought he didn't have anything that Lesnar wanted, but now he does - the WWE Championship.

"You know before it was one of those things where everybody says they want to see that match and that match was probably not ever going to come, didn't have anything that he wanted. But I do now. So it's different, so we'll see. We'll see if The Beast comes back out to play."

With WrestleMania only five weeks away, is there enough time to bring Lesnar back and provide a proper build for a match of this magnitude? Or is it safe to go with Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see Bobby Lashley face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship? If so, when do you think it should happen? Let us know in the comments section below.