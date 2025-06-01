"Is this a joke" - Shocking R-Truth WWE exit leaves former star stunned

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently took to social media to confirm his shocking exit from the Stamford-based promotion. A former employee of the company was left heartbroken after the news. It is none other than Kayla Braxton.

R-Truth is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for over two decades, but much to the fans' dismay, the former United States Champion has recently been released from the company.

After a huge match with John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event, R-Truth seemingly wrestled in his final match against JC Mateo on the latest edition of SmackDown. Earlier today, Truth recently took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of his release from the Stamford-based promotion.

The 53-year-old star apologized to the fans for the heartwrenching news, writing that he wanted to thank them for standing by his side throughout his career.

"Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

This post caught Kayla Braxton's attention, and she left comments on it. The former WWE employee was stunned by the news, asking if Truth was joking. Kayla also uploaded a sticker, seemingly suggesting that she was heartbroken by the announcement.

"Is this a joke," she commented.

Check out screenshots of her comments below:

Screenshots of Kayla Braxton's comments [Image credit: R-Truth's Instagram]

It remains to be seen what R-Truth has planned for his future in professional wrestling.

