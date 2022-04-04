"Is this really Sami Zayn?" - WWE Superstar answered a few calls after his phone number got leaked (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn is getting ready for a wild "Anything Goes" match at WrestleMania 38 Night 2, and he spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G. in Dallas, Texas, ahead of WWE's mega show.

Zayn has not had a peaceful night's sleep ever since Johnny Knoxville leaked his phone number on a plane in Los Angeles and all over the internet.

The former NXT Champion revealed his phone often crashes as he's received over 300,000 messages over the past month:

"Well, I haven't really seen the bill; I have a fairly all-inclusive plan. The volume that I've received. I don't know what the phone company is going to say about it. Honestly, I've tried. But I've received over 300,000 text messages. So, I can't even open them. If I try to open one as it comes in, the phone crashes," revealed the 4-time champion. [3:10 - 3:44]

Sami Zayn has still managed to keep himself entertained during an upsetting phase by answering a few fan calls when he's in the mood to have some fun.

The former Intercontinental Champion revealed that he has enjoyed surprising fans who've reached out to him in recent weeks. Sami Zayn was at his animated best during the SK Wrestling interview as he enacted a hilarious scenario, as you can view below:

"I don't want to say that I've enjoyed any part of it because it's been miserable, but if I enjoyed anything, it was occasionally the response of the fan when I would answer the phone and how some of their minds would be really blown," stated Zayn. "Especially if it was a young kid or a fan or just obviously a very excited fan who couldn't believe it was actually me talking. I have to admit; it warmed even my heart a little bit once or twice. You know you get some kid, like, 'Is this really Sami Zayn?' Oh my god, dad! It's him!' And you hear the dad through the phone, and you hear the dad going, 'What?' 'It's really, it's actually his number!' That's actually kind of exciting. That was kind of fun." [3:46 - 4:22]

Imagine if I was nine and I could call Bret Hart: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was fascinated by the thought of having a direct line of contact with wrestling superstars and envisioned what it would have been like to contact some of his idols while growing up.

While Zayn felt that the interaction between fans and talents on current social media channels was unprecedented, he was still eager to have one-on-one conversations with members of the WWE Universe

"Imagine if I was nine and I could call Bret Hart. I'd say, 'Hello!' You know, I couldn't even dream of that," Sami continued. "Not that I'm putting myself on his level, but the idea of that, to have that kind of access. To have even access to us on Twitter is unprecedented. But to actually call and have a conversation on the phone. That's next level. So, that part, I think, is interesting and fun and life-ruining but also mildly amusing as well." [4:28 - 5:00]

During the Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, Zayn also admitted that he was surprised by how fans have reacted to a prominent star, and you can read more on that right here.

While using any quotes from the exclusive, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao