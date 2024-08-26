Isla Dawn sends a four-word message to former WWE Superstars after their appearance at AEW All In

WWE Superstar Isla Dawn has reacted to the Grizzled Young Veterans' (GYV) shocking appearance at AEW All In 2024 last night. The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) in a Three-way match at the Wembley Stadium this past Sunday.

Following their victory, the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) stared down the reigning champions before attacking FTR. Drake and Gibson performed for NXT UK between 2018 and 2020. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions joined the developmental brand in February 2020 and departed the promotion in September 2023 after their contracts expired. The duo became All Elite in April 2024.

Meanwhile, reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn reacted to James Drake's post on Instagram and sent a four-word message.

"Not young anymore, nah?" she wrote.

Dutch Mantell believes Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre have to get over with the WWE Universe

The Unholy Union (Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre) won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the Clash at the Castle PLE this past June. The talented duo will defend their title against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Bash in Berlin this weekend.

During a recent episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell gave his assessment of The Unholy Union. Mantell claimed that the former NXT stars need ''to get over'' with the WWE Universe.

"It's not what they did in NXT because I didn't see that. A lot of people don't watch that, I'm sure. But watching them, they've got to get over now. They are not in NXT; they're in WWE, so that's your field of play. So they need to get over," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the reigning champions retain their title in Berlin this Saturday.

