Isla Dawn shares major update following WWE release

Isla Dawn has shared a major update via a social media post following her shocking release. The 31-year-old was one of the popular stars recently let go by the Stamford-based promotion.

Following the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, several reports noted that Dawn had been released from her contract alongside Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Giovanni Vinci. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion confirmed her departure from the company on Instagram.

Isla Dawn took to her X (fka Twitter) account today to reveal when she would become a free agent. The former member of The Unholy Union (Dawn & Alba Fyre) noted she would be available for booking from May 9, confirming she is under a 90-day non-compete clause. She also shared her E-mail ID.

"May 9th 2025 [email protected]," she wrote.

Current champion reacts to Isla Dawn's WWE release

Recently crowned WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria shared an X/Twitter post to send an intriguing message regarding Isla Dawn following the latter's surprising release.

The 28-year-old noted that although the wrestling promotion was free from her long-time friend, Dawn will refuse to stay down after this setback and will continue to wrestle. Valkyria stated that she would make her presence felt wherever she joined next.

"Good Riddance😒; We're FREE! Unfortunately she's indestructible and after coming all the way from hell i doubt she'll stop here. Good luck to the next locker room, you'll always know when she's in the room.. or even in the building...you'll hear her before you see her; #90days," she wrote.

Lyra Valkyria defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai to become the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion on the January 13 edition of Monday Night RAW. Her next in-ring appearance was in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, which was cut short by American Made's Ivy Nile. It will be interesting to see who will be the first challenger for her title.

