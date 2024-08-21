"It doesn't add up" - Essence Jenai explains why Hulk Hogan's brand's statement about her firing allegedly makes no sense (Exclusive)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the foremost names in pro wrestling history. Apart from his illustrious career that led to two WWE Hall of Fame inductions, Hogan is also the owner of Real American Beer, with which Essence Jenai was briefly affiliated as a brand ambassador.

Essence was allegedly abruptly let go by Real American Beer as their brand ambassador. She was apparently informed by her agency about the cancellation of future events. While the brand has denied the allegations, Jenai has explained how the statement seemingly does not make sense to her.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the social media influencer explained how the industry worked.

"It doesn't add up. The craziest part about this statement, is that it was stated that Real American Beer ended their relationship with the agency. And considering I have been doing this since 2016, I know how the industry works, you know. The agency is the middle man. The agency does not show up to the event, the agency's job is to hire the brand ambassadors and connect them to the brand."

She further explained how Real American Beer's statement about terminating its relationship with the third-party agency allegedly only made sense if they were not satisfied with the brand ambassador.

"After the event is over, the agency is to fulfill payment. So in what area, in what, like I don't understand what exactly happened for them to state that they cancelled the agency, after the event was already ended, you know. In a situation like that, an agency would only be cancelled if the brand was unhappy with the brand ambassadors." [22:44 onwards]

During the interview, Jenai also recalled how her first interaction with Hulk Hogan went about.

