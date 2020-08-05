WWE's ratings have seen a sharp decline during the WWE Performance Center era of RAW and SmackDown during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During this period of time, Drew McIntyre has been the face of Monday Night RAW as the brand's top babyface and WWE Champion.

However, in an interview with TVInsider, Drew McIntyre insists that the recent decline in viewership during Monday Nights does not affect him:

"It doesn’t bring me down, I’ve been through so much. The ups and downs in my career. Some really low points. I don’t let it get to me or distract me from the goal at home. I know a lot of previous champions have let it get to them. They’ve suffered in their personal life as a result and lashed out on social media. I don’t allow it to get to me from that standpoint. Our WWE Universe, our audience is such a big part of the show. We’re all just giving it all we can. I know we’re learning through this period."

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre optimistic about future

Despite the recent dip in viewership on Monday Nights, Drew McIntyre remains optimistic that viewers will return to Monday Night RAW once WWE is able to perform in front of fans in arenas once again:

"The audience that has stuck around are getting to learn about the characters on a deeper level. I think because of this when we get back into the arenas, the viewership will grow. I think we will reach new heights to be honest because we’re going to have so many compelling characters. A lot of superstars are maximizing their opportunity in this environment. Right now you can really develop your character on a deeper level through this unique lens. I think when we do get back in the arenas they will attract the attention of fans. I hear what is going on. I see what’s going on social media. Things are going well there, but they can also be better. Once we get back to normal, I think we’ll reach new heights as a company."

Drew McIntyre recently celebrated the milestone of 100 days as WWE Champion. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 in April.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Do you think the Scottish Psychopath will be able to overcome The Viper at the biggest party of the Summer?