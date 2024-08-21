"It can get a little bit tense at times" - Former WWE Champion opens up about his rivalry with Seth Rollins

A popular WWE Superstar has opened up on his rivalry with former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The star in question is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior started a feud against The Visionary towards the end of 2023 in his pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship. He fell short twice before eventually winning the title at WWE WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, McIntyre was dethroned almost instantly as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

In addition to their highly entertaining matches, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins were involved in engaging promo battles on the Road to WrestleMania. During his recent appearance at The Masked Man Show, the Scotsman stated that his rivalry with the former Shield member can get tense at times. However, he believes the two push each other to bring out their best.

"I mean, personally, it can get a little bit tense at times. As I said on TV to his face — and I mean it — that our rivalry is based, you know, in a professional sense. We get together, we push each other to have the best match possible, the best interview possible, whatever the situation is. That's when I get the best results out of people because I know I operate the best when I'm angry," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Check out the entire podcast below:

WWE Superstar discloses why he attacked Seth Rollins on RAW

On the August 5 edition of WWE RAW, Big Bronson Reed brutally attacked Seth Rollins. He nailed The Architect with six Tsunamis, and the latter had to be rushed to the hospital to get medical attention.

In a backstage interview after the show, Bronson Reed expressed frustration due to the lack of opportunities he's received. The former NXT North American Champion revealed that he attacked Rollins to show everyone what he is capable of doing.

"You already know why. I have been telling the whole world that I am one of the best in this business week after week and it’s been falling on deaf ears. Tonight, I did what I had to do. I crushed one of WWE’s golden boys. I hit Tsunami after Tsunami after Tsunami on [Seth] Rollins to show you all that I am not here to play around. The killer is unleashed and Bronson Reed is at the very top of this business," he said.

Adam Pearce revealed that Seth Rollins suffered from cracked ribs and sustained internal bruising during the devastating attack, forcing him out of action indefinitely. It remains to be seen when The Visionary will eventually make his return from injury.

