"It can only be Mr. Acknowledge Me" - Roman Reigns and not 7-time champion is the male wrestler of the year, says WWE legend (Exclusive)

The year that went by might have had some significant players emerge in wrestling, but none of them seemed as dominant as Roman Reigns. At least that's what Dutch Mantell believes, who felt Reigns was the wrestler of the year over AEW's Jon Moxley.

The seven-time champion in WWE returned to AEW TV after a brief absence in January 2022 and proceeded to have one of his best years in the business as he won the All Elite Wrestling world title twice.

Moxley was also praised for his contribution to making Blackpool Combat Club successful in AEW and, in different circumstances, would have indeed been considered the top performer of 2022. Roman Reigns, however, has remained WWE's premier talent, with The Bloodline storyline evolving into one of the most extraordinary angles in wrestling history.

While Dutch Mantell agreed to claims that Moxley had a solid run in 2022, he didn't see anyone apart from Roman Reigns taking the "Wrestler of the Year" title.

The legendary manager stated that Gunther was a close second as the reigning Intercontinental Champion has inarguably been WWE's biggest breakout star in recent times.

Mantell also joked about wanting the "Mustache of the Year" award, which, we're sure, he's been winning since he began his lengthy career in the 1970s.

Here's what the veteran had to say on this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"Oh, he [Jon Moxley] had a great year. But he would not be my male wrestler of the year. It can only be one guy, really. And I've already said this; it can only be Mr. Acknowledge Me, Roman Reigns. There is only one who could be. And the one closest to him, and he hadn't even had time to display his talents, was Gunther. So but I see who I'm going to vote for. Remember, fans, mustache of the year belongs to me; fill it in!" [From 3:00 to 3:35]

What did Roman Reigns do on this week's SmackDown after Royal Rumble?

As expected, Sami Zayn confronted Roman Reigns on the latest SmackDown episode by executing a blindsided attack on The Tribal Chief.

Reigns' presence was felt consistently throughout the show as he was involved in a backstage angle in which he exhibited a bizarre habit. The show-closing segment ended with the reigning world champion sending a message to Zayn, who showed up in a hoodie and looked to gain the upper hand over the Bloodline leader.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso spoiled Sami's plans as they laid him out in the corner before Roman Reigns grabbed the microphone again. Roman accepted Zayn's Elimination Chamber challenge, where they will finally battle in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

