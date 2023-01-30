"It changed everything about how I've trained" - Cody Rhodes talks about his medical condition following Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes spoke about his medical condition following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare made his comeback to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble 2023 and won the Men's Royal Rumble match. Rhodes was out for months with a torn pectoral that happened during one of his training sessions and ahead of his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on BT Sports, Cody Rhodes mentioned that he wasn't medically cleared until Royal Rumble. He added that although he was able to do what he wanted, he didn't fully recover from the injury.

“They were rough with me, they were rugged. It let me feel what I need to feel to know where to get. I can't wait for their opportunities to come because they are incredible wrestlers and incredible stars. That experience was that I got partially cleared through that. I was able to do what I wanted, my wind was good, and I was training heavily with PT and an off-site team that my wife got for me. I didn't really get fully cleared until today."

The American Nightmare reflected on his Royal Rumble appearance and performance and said that he was partially cleared on a medical basis, but felt it was more of a formality.

"When you've been announced for the Royal Rumble, you've seen your shirts and seen the young fans and stuff. I think it was more of a formality than anything, but it still had me kind of shaking. WWE has been very good to me medically, very good. And I'll be in PT for the rest of my life, though. I've been there every week, and now I have to just do preventive stuff. It changed everything about how I've trained.” (H/T- Wrestling News)

Cody Rhodes said that he would never want to face Gunther

Cody Rhodes said that he would never want to face the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, in the near future.

The American Nightmare and The Ring General were the last two men to remain inside the squared circle at the Men's Royal Rumble match. After a brutal brawl, Rhodes hit Gunther with Cross Rhodes and eliminated him, thus picking up the win.

Following the match, Cody Rhodes appeared for an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive and mentioned that although he had always wanted to face Gunther in a singles match, following the Men's Royal Rumble match, he got to know the latter's strengths.

He praised The Ring General, calling him "tough," and stated that he would never want to wrestle him again.

"To find out how tough Gunther is, my God, it's one of those things I was like, I can't wait to wrestle him again. But no, I don't also want to wrestle him ever again," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes and Gunther cross paths in the near future or not.

