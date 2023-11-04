"It changed my life" - Former WWE Champion reflects on how it all began

A former WWE Champion recently opened up about the beginning of his journey. He also talked about the one thing that changed his life.

The name in question is Dave Bautista. The Animal is currently enjoying his time in Hollywood. The WWE legend has made a name for himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The last time we saw Batista in the Stamford-based company, he was involved in a feud with Triple H in 2019. The two former Evolution members faced each other in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35. Hunter defeated Batista after Ric Flair’s involvement.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion took to his Instagram account to post a reel about his journey to success. Batista narrates his story in the video. He stated that bodybuilding changed his life, and he credits the same for everything he has achieved.

"The biggest thing people need to know about me is how bodybuilding affected my life when I was young, and I was getting into a lot of trouble. I just didn't have any positive place to put my energy into until I found bodybuilding and fitness and amateur wrestling. Bodybuilding specifically kind of changed the direction of my life because no matter what, I could always find a gym to train, and always made me feel good," Batista said.

The Animal further stated:

"It was always therapeutic for me. So really want to tell people that it changed my life, I'm not exaggerating. And my weightlifting and bodybuilding fitness led me to professional wrestling, and that then led to my film career. It all kind of ties in. I give credit to where my original journey started, and that was with bodybuilding."

You can watch the Instagram reel below:

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley expressed his desire to face Batista inside the squared circle

A while back, during his appearance on the Perform Podcast, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley mentioned that he would like to get in the ring with the two-time Royal Rumble winner.

The All Mighty praised Batista for his work and insisted that superstars like The Animal should be brought back by the company. Lashley believes that the two will put on a great match.

"I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that," Lashley said.

Would you tune in to see a match between Batista and Bobby Lashley? Sound off in the comments section below.

