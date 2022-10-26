Former WWE Superstar Val Venis has discussed Triple H using similar lines to his Attitude Era character during the 1990s.

The real-life Sean Morley was a staple of WWE's fabled Attitude Era in the late 90s and early 2000s. During this time, he was most known for portraying an adult film star gimmick. In his promos, The Big Valbowski would address the 'ladies' in the audience and make crude puns. He would also deliver promos with references to genitalia.

The wrestling legend has now discussed some of his past experiences with new WWE head-honcho Triple H. In a clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube Channel, Venis was asked about The Game potentially copying his promos, and then suddenly stopping. The former Intercontinental Champion noted that Hunter was allegedly never warned to stop this.

"There were a couple of times Triple H would say things out in the ring that I was like 'man, I coulda' said that, it would be much more appropriate if The Big Valbowski was saying stuff like that.' But other than that it wasn't anything that I looked at as 'oh man, they're coming after Triple H because he's doing some of the stuff I'm doing.' There was none of that, I don't remember anybody saying anything." (0:50 - 1:20)

Val noted that there was even less likelihood of The Game facing restrictions once his relationship with Stephanie McMahon began.

"I don't remember anybody in the office getting on him about things he was saying, or anything like that, y'know? And, of course, it all changed once he started seeing Stephanie too, the whole power structure at that point started to change." (2:05 - 2:18)

Val Venis suggested that Triple H may have caught himself using the lines

Val Venis suggested that while The Game may not have been warned by higher-ups, he may have come to the decision to stop using certain lines on his own.

Following up on his initial point during his interview with WSI, The Big Valbowski noted that The King of Kings may have had a sudden change of heart when it came to his promos. He noted, though, that this was just speculation.

"If he got in trouble for saying things like that, I don't know, I never heard of it, no one ever said anything to me about it. Maybe it was one of the things he caught himself, maybe. Like 'maybe that one I really shouldn't do." So I don't know, I really don't know, I can only speculate. (1:35 - 1:51)

Val Venis worked with WWE between 1998 and 2009, and in that time he was able to capture both the Intercontinental and the European Championship.

