"It all comes down to ego" - Former WWE personality thinks Randy Orton should retire as an in-ring performer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that WWE RAW Superstar Randy Orton should step away as an in-ring competitor and serve the promotion in other ways.

The Viper is one of the most consistent and valuable performers in the Stamford-based promotion who has been around for close to 20 years now. However, Orton sustained a back injury in May earlier this year, which ruled him out of action indefinitely.

He reportedly underwent a fusion in his lower back last month, ruling him out for an extended period. The report also added that some people within WWE believe they would be fortunate to see Randy Orton in action again.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed The Viper's future as an in-ring talent in WWE.

Russo believes Orton has made enough money in his career that he wouldn't require to step back inside the squared circle. However, the former WWE writer feels it all goes down to if the RAW Superstar is willing to let go of the spotlight.

"Bro, here's what it all comes down to. It all comes down to ego because, obviously, he doesn't need to wrestle for the money. The guy is set for life. He's been doing this for a very long time. So money is not an issue, doesn't need to wrestle anymore. So really depends; I don't know Randy Orton, I don't know if he got that ego that he'd gotta be in that spotlight," said Vince Russo. (1:52 - 2:17)

Vince Russo says Randy Orton can work in other capacities at WWE

Russo suggested that since Randy Orton has such a deep knowledge of the business and is charismatic, he could work for WWE in other capacities.

Vince Russo doesn't want the former WWE Champion to put his body at risk just for the sake of the crowd's roar. He added that he wants Orton to have a healthy and happy life, no matter if that would require the latter to hang up his boots for good.

"He's got the charisma, he's got the brain, he's got the attitude, but he could serve the WWE in so many capacities. He does not need to put his health in jeopardy. So I hope this guy doesn't have an ego, where you know it's the spotlight and the cheers of the crowd and all that. Because come on, man, I just want the guy to have a long, healthy, and happy life," said Vince Russo. (2:50 - 3:18)

It remains to be seen if Orton will ever return as an in-ring worker or, as Russo suggests, would take up another role in WWE to give back to the business.

