"IT DOESN'T EVEN MAKE SENSE" - 37-year-old helping Roman Reigns win at WWE SummerSlam leaves fans flabbergasted

The main event of WWE SummerSlam saw Roman Reigns defend his title against Jey Uso in Tribal Combat. The rules of the match stated that anything was legal during the contest. However, the finish of the match left fans scratching their heads.

Jey Uso gave the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion a tough time at SummerSlam. He came close to winning a few times, but someone or the other kept coming in his way.

In the end, it was the returning Jimmy Uso who cost his brother the match. The 37-year-old returned wearing a hoodie and pulled Jey out of the ring when he had Roman down for the count. He attacked his brother, leaving him vulnerable to the final blow from The Tribal Chief.

The angle left fans flabbergasted as the booking made little sense. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline attacked Jimmy Uso not too long ago and sent him to the hospital.

Whatever problems Jimmy may have with his brother were no match for what the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has done to the twins over the last three years. So why did he do that?

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle @WrestleOps So Roman sends Jimmy to the hospital and then Jimmy helps Roman wtffff

Tre Allen #KeepPounding @TreAllen12 @WrestleOps I’m just really confused, but I’m just gonna assume Jimmy is jealous of the attention jey was getting

it really doesn’t make any sense for it to happen



i’m sure it will be a good story, but you already know they gonna do the same bullshit jealousy story bro



#SummerSlam twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… legit turns the story into nothingit really doesn’t make any sense for it to happeni’m sure it will be a good story, but you already know they gonna do the same bullshit jealousy story bro

Csquared @vansanityinme I don't know cause what are the reasons for Jimmy's turn on Jey? Jealousy?? Jimmy wants Roman for himself?? Very questionable. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

WWE likely wants to book a massive rivalry between the brothers heading into WrestleMania 40. The rivalry will no doubt pull a lot of wrestling fans. However, the angle could have been booked better, as it made little sense for Jimmy to help Roman Reigns retain his title. Maybe we will get a sensible answer on SmackDown this Friday.

A WWE veteran predicted Roman Reigns' involvement in The Usos' storyline before SummerSlam

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell spoke about the predicted rivalry between Jimmy and Jey Uso before SummerSlam. On an episode of Smack Talk, Mantell pointed out that Roman Reigns will need to be involved in the rivalry between the brothers for it to become a mega feud.

The veteran added that Jey wouldn’t lose any credibility if he lost to The Tribal Chief at the show. Instead, he wanted to see it lead to a rivalry between the twins.

"I don't think it's a question of whether [Jey Uso] retains credibility. I think if they do the wrong thing, it isn't going to be Jey losing it, it's going to be the promotion losing it. This will lead to a tag team match or something, but we still got another major angle in this. And his brother [Jimmy Uso] might be a part of it. Here's Jey and Jimmy, are they together? or are they not together?"

He added that Roman Reigns’ involvement will play a key role in how much fans will be interested in a rivalry between the two.

"If they run brother vs. brother, if that did happen, what would that do? I don't know if people would want to go in and buy that, but it depends on how much Roman [Reigns] is involved in it."

The seeds have been planted, and it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for fans. Solo Sikoa’s involvement can also play a major role in the upcoming rivalry.

Do you think WWE did the right thing by bringing back Jimmy Uso at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

