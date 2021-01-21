"It was a dream come true!" - Former WWE announcer recalls entering the Royal Rumble

Former WWE Star Ricardo Rodriguez has discussed his joy at entering the Royal Rumble match.

Formerly Alberto Del Rio's personal ring annoncer, Rodriguez entered at the number eight spot in the 2012 edition of the Royal Rumble match, to a surprisingly positive response from the crowd in attendance.

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Rodriguez told how he would be forever grateful to have been given the opportunity to enter the match and listed a few of the names he was fortunate to interact with.

“It was a dream come true! It was something I will always be very grateful for that opportunity. Also there were Cody Rhodes, Santino Marella, Justin Gabriel and we even eliminated Justin Gabriel. The feeling of the moment was between nerves and emotion due to how people reacted. Because back then we (Alberto and Ricardo) were heels. And every time I went out, they obviously booed me and yelled at me all the rude things, but it is what one expects as a heel. But when I went for the Rumble, after the laughter, they began to scream Ricardo and that felt good. It's honestly something that feels really good."

After a short yet hilarious stay, Rodriguez was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Santino Marella. It was also clear from his words that Rodriguez is very appreciative of the opportunities he was given in WWE.

"Those are moments that nobody can take away from me. They are things that happened. They were good moments in my career and in my life that will always be in my head and in my memory”.

Rodriguez's "employer" Alberto Del Rio won the Royal Rumble in 2011

Alberto Del Rio won the largest Royal Rumble match in WWE history, winning the 40 man Royal Rumble match in 2011. pic.twitter.com/ESEihpA9An — Wrestling Stats (@WrestlingsFacts) January 25, 2016

The 2012 Royal Rumble wouldn't be the only memorable moment Rodriguez would enjoy at the annual event.

Twelve months earlier, Alberto Del Rio would outlast 39 other men to win the largest Royal Rumble match in WWE history, with Rodriguez cheering his "employer" on from the sidelines.

Del Rio would face Edge for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 27, but would not be able to defeat the Rated R Superstar.