"It ends tonight" - 36-year-old superstar sends warning ahead of WWE Payback

A WWE Superstar has delivered a warning ahead of their match tonight at Payback.

The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch has been going on for months but may finally come to an end tonight at WWE Payback. Lynch defeated Trish Stratus' protege, Zoey Stark, in a Falls Count Anywhere match in the main event of this past Monday's edition of RAW.

The Man took to social media ahead of her clash against Trish Stratus tonight and delivered a warning to the Hall of Famer. The Man included a video discussing her match tonight against Stratus and noted she has momentum following her win over Zoey Stark.

"I think coming off the momentum of Monday night, throwing both of them dopes through a table. Tonight, I got out there, steel cage, no interference, and we end this thing," she said. [From 00:31 - 00:46]

Lynch included "It ends tonight" in the post below.

Becky Lynch vows to retire Trish Stratus at WWE Payback

The former Women's Champion plans on sending Trish Stratus home for good after their Steel Cage match tonight at Payback.

Lynch and Stratus battled for the first time at Night of Champions, where Zoey Strak interfered in the bout and delivered Lynch with the Z360, which resulted in Trish getting the victory. The two were seemingly heading toward a rematch at SummerSlam 2023, but it was left off of the card. They battled once again during the August 14 edition of WWE RAW, but the bout ended in a double count-out.

Speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch said she plans to send Stratus out of the business for good after Payback.

"I pin her 1-2-3, and then we never see her again. Get the hell out of my business. Get out of here! We're done with you! Get out of here! Once and for all, get the hell out of here. Good luck Chuck, see you later, alligator. If you can't hack it, get your jacket. Go on. Let's be done with you. I'm sick of seeing her face around this place," she said. [From 1:00:30 - 1:00:59]

Becky Lynch finally has the opportunity to get her revenge on Trish Stratus when the two are locked inside a Steel Cage at WWE Payback. It will be interesting to see which superstar emerges victorious at the premium live event tonight.

