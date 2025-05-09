Shotzi has opened up about her frustrations in WWE. She described what it was like to be used on TV and sitting in catering with nothing to do.

The 33-year-old star will be a free agent soon, as her contract will not be renewed after it expires. She was part of a short-lived trio with Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley on NXT. Dolin is no longer with the Stamford-based company; she was released alongside numerous stars.

Shotzi recently appeared on the Busted Open podcast and discussed the positives and negatives of working for WWE. She said it felt very good being booked, and the opposite when you're not being used.

"It is extremely frustrating. When they're utilizing you it's the best job in the world. It's so much fun and it really is the best. But like when you're in the dark and you're pitching things and it just feels like no one wants to talk to you, it just feels like no one believes in you and you're just sitting at home or you're sitting in catering for months. It's mind numbing and it's confusing and it's boring as hell. So I'm just excited to finally get to go out there and kick a** on my terms. And I get to make my schedule. Like I'm not gonna put myself in catering. I'm gonna get out there and I'm going to wrestle my butt off," she said.

Shotzi said her time in WWE will be up in July

The Ballsy Bad*ss revealed in a deleted tweet that she is still with WWE and her time will be up in July. After that, she'll be a free agent and can wrestle anywhere.

"Just to clarify, I still have a good amount of time on my contract. But come July, I will be full-time balls to the walls!" she wrote.

Shotzi's last match was on WWE Speed back in February. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

