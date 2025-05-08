Major WWE Superstar will leave the company in July 

WWE releases have taken over the headlines over the past week. It seems that while several will be sitting out there with non-compete clauses, Shotzi has confirmed that she will leave the company when her contract expires in July.

Ad

Unlike many of the names who were released earlier in the month, Shotzi was recently informed that her contract would not be renewed and that she was free to leave when it expired.

As part of a now-deleted post on X, the former main roster star noted that she would leave the Stamford-based company in July before claiming she would be out to make an impact.

"Just to clarify, I still have a good amount of time on my contract. But come July, I will be full-time balls to the walls!" she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

It's unclear if this means that she will still appear on NXT in the coming weeks, given that the 33-year-old is still under contract until her official expiry date.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shotzi bid goodbye to the company last week following the news of the latest batch of releases, which had made her future look somewhat unclear.

What's next for Shotzi following her WWE stint?

It seems that the former SmackDown Superstar has set her sights on making an impact on the independent circuit.

On X, Shotzi made it clear last night that she was coming for former WWE star Matt Cardona's title as The Indy God. This move could possibly lead her back to the Stamford-based company in the future.

Ad

''Facts. I'm coming for @TheMattCardona throne!'' she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes were able to make names for themselves outside of WWE following their departures and have since been re-signed by the company and have become much bigger stars. At present, Shotzi is targeting independent wrestling stardom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More