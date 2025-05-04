WWE star officially bids goodbye after SmackDown this week

The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind of emotions for the WWE Universe. Amid ongoing mass releases, another wrestler has confirmed that her time with the Stamford-based promotion has come to an end.

Shotzi's future was up in the air after WWE suddenly moved her profile to the Alumni section of its website's roster page. This usually happens when a wrestler has either left the company or is nearing the end of their contract. Such is the case with the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Fightful Select has learned that Shotzi's contract is expiring soon and that WWE informed her that it won't be renewing her deal. Shotzi confirmed the rumors when she took to her official X/Twitter handle to bid goodbye to her fans with an emotional message.

"I am more than grateful for the wild ride! Can’t wait to see where this crazy journey takes me next! I hope to make all my believers proud," she wrote.

There's no official word on when her contract will expire, but her impending departure means the Chemical X faction will be disbanded. Shotzi's now-former stablemate, Gigi Dolin, was part of the fresh wave of cuts this week, leaving Tatum Paxley as the only remaining Chemical X member on NXT.

