Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently shared a hilarious backstage story involving Rey Mysterio and The Undertaker.

Dupree became WWE's youngest-ever contracted talent when he was signed to their developmental system in 2002 at 18 years old. During his storied tenure, he won the Tag Team Championship twice and shared the locker room with some legendary names.

In a recent clip uploaded to his Cafe de Rene YouTube Channel, the former champion was asked about Rey Mysterio. Dupree said that Mysterio was 'the best' and gave details of a time when the legendary luchador put on The Undertaker's entrance attire.

"He's the best. One time, we were backstage just f***in' around and he put on Undertaker's hat and leather jacket and it was f***ing hilarious. Because, you know, Rey is only about 5-foot-1, and Taker is like 7-foot tall, so," said Dupree. (0:16 - 0:36)

Dupree noted that this moment was incredibly humorous, given the size difference between the two. The Phenom and Mysterio shared the ring numerous times and had an epic rivalry in the early 2010s.

Rey Mysterio recently moved to WWE SmackDown

Following weeks of assaults at the hands of The Judgment Day and his son Dominik, Mysterio left Monday Night RAW last Friday.

During last week's episode of SmackDown, The Master of 619 had a brief exchange with Triple H, where he expressed his desire to quit WWE. However, Hunter suggested he switch brands, and Mysterio went ahead with the move.

Replacing Mysterio on Monday Night RAW, Baron Corbin returned to the red brand this week alongside the legendary luchador's former rival, JBL.

