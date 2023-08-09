"It didn't have the full intensity" - Legend was left disappointed with Gunther and Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam match (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently stated that he was underwhelmed by Gunther and Drew McIntyre's match at SummerSlam 2023, saying it didn't have the "full intensity."

Ahead of the premium live event, most were expecting The Ring General's Intercontinental Title defense against The Scottish Warrior to steal the show. As it turned out, though the match was hard-hitting and entertaining, it felt short of the lofty expectations.

It was Gunther, in the end, who kept the gold intact across his waist and is now just days away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, host Dr. Chris Featherstone quizzed Bill Apter about his favorite match from SummerSlam 2023.

Apter picked the opening bout of the night between Logan Paul and Ricochet. He added that he was looking forward to the IC Champion and Drew McIntyre having the match of the night, but he thought it lacked the requisite intensity.

"It was Logan Paul and Ricochet [Best match of SummerSlam]. The first match, in terms of action and stuff. What I wanted to be the best match was Gunther and Drew McIntyre, but it didn't have the full intensity that I thought it would have," said Bill Apter. [28:14 - 28:32]

Gunther wants to wrestle Roman Reigns in WWE

In a recent interview, the IC Champion was asked if he was keen to wrestle Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in WWE.

The Ring General mentioned that The Tribal Chief was functioning at a different level right now and that a match with him would be a big-ticket affair.

"If the opportunity is there, obviously, because that’s the big money match for everybody is to be with Roman right now, and deservedly so. I think he is on a never before seen run, setting records and everything, so who would not want to be in the ring with him? Just from my own perspective, I don’t think he is on the radar right now because he is doing his thing," said Gunther.

[Inside The Ropes] Gunther would love to face Roman Reigns if it happened, but they're on different brands. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes & Finn Balor are a closer reach for him right now.[Inside The Ropes] pic.twitter.com/nen0woNKuI

As much as fans want to see the two collide in WWE, it's unlikely it would materialize anytime soon as Reigns and Gunther are on separate brands.

What was your favorite match from SummerSlam 2023? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

