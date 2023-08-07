"The big money match" - Top WWE star on wanting to face Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns is on a legendary 1000+ day World title run right now within WWE, but there's another current champion that has discussed having a match with him eventually.

Gunther has established himself to be one of the best Intercontinental Champions of all time, with his title run pushing to be the longest in history. Following his win against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2023, Gunther is set to break The Honky Tonk's man 454-day Intercontinental title-reign record soon.

Many fans have questioned who will be able to dethrone Roman Reigns as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, and it seems like The Ring General could be a legitimate threat. Speaking to Inside the Ropes, Gunther discussed if he would want to face Roman Reigns sometime.

"If the opportunity is there, obviously, because that’s the big money match for everybody is to be with Roman right now, and deservedly so. I think he is on a never before seen run, setting records and everything, so who would not want to be in the ring with him? Just from my own perspective, I don’t think he is on the radar right now because he is doing his thing."

However, the current IC Champ also noted that the match might not be on the cards anytime soon since they are on different brands.

"He’s on SmackDown, I am on RAW, so that is not in the cards at the moment. Who knows what will happen? If it happens then I would love to do it, but I am closer to wanting to get in the ring with Seth or Cody or Finn Balor. Those are the guys that are a closer reach for me." Gunther said. [H/T Insidetheropes]

Who will Roman Reigns feud with next in WWE?

Roman Reigns came out as the victor in his heated encounter against Jey Uso following Jimmy Uso's shocking heel turn.

The feud was billed as an emotional encounter as their history was used in the build-up of the match. However, with their match in the rearview, it seems like Roman will now move on to another prospect and let his cousins deal with their problems themselves.

Now, the big question is who will The Tribal Chief face next in WWE, as there are a few options to move forward with. There have been many teases of Roman having to deal with his Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, sometime soon following a lot of disagreements between the duo.

The SummerSlam match also saw a big mistake happen from Reigns. The Head of the Table accidentally Speared Solo instead of Jey Uso. Perhaps Sikoa won't forget these transgressions, and they'll continue to build up until The Street Champion finally explodes and turns on Roman Reigns.

Who do you think Roman Reigns should feud with next in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

