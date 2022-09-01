"It was not in good taste" - Ric Flair reflects on controversial spot in his last match

Ric Flair's last match at Starrcast V featured a very controversial moment.

In the middle of the matchup, the WWE Hall of Famer faked a heart attack in front of his family at ringside. This decision was universally panned by those watching the event live at the time as it caused fans to be legitimately fearful for Flair's health and well-being.

Ric Flair recently sat down with the New York Post to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the decision to fake a heart attack in the middle of the match, Flair revealed that he did it on his own after informing the referee to tell Jeff Jarrett to slow down. In hindsight, he understands now that it wasn't in good taste.

“I did that on my own,” Ric Flair said. “I told the referee [to tell] Jeff Jarrett to slow down. Boom, bring it back down and lay the rest of the match out. And we did that. That was an audible to get everybody back on the same track — slow down, I’m fine. It was not the plan. It was not in good taste. I realize that. It was the only thing that was going to keep everybody from going right to the finish.”

Ric Flair discusses feeling lightheaded during his last match

At some point in the match, Flair started to feel lightheaded. When he told someone in the ring, it caused the rest of the participants to try and rush to the finish of the matchup.

Flair felt at the time that faking a heart attack was the only way to slow the match back down.

“I made the mistake of saying to someone in the match that I felt lightheaded," Ric Flair said. "So everybody jumped way too early [toward the finish of the match], and I just said [in my head] that this was the only way to slow it down.”

What do you make of The Nature Boy's comments? Do you think the heart attack spot in his last match was in bad taste? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

