"It was a hell of a run" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Charlotte Flair and Andrade's divorce 

It was reported recently that WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade got divorced. Wrestling legend Booker T has shared his thoughts on the matter.

The duo got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in 2022. However, TMZ broke the news a few days ago that The Queen filed for divorce in June 2024, and that it was finalized several months later in October. They were married for two years.

Booker T reacted to the news on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. He said Charlotte Flair and Andrade had a hell of a run, and recalled his divorce with his ex-wife.

"It's all over, it's all over. It was a hell of a run. What, four year run, something like that? Yeah, it's over. It's all over, man. You know, things happen like that, you know what I mean? My ex-wife, and when it was time, I said, 'Here, take this money and get the hell out.' I'm serious man. I'm like, 'I couldn't take it,'" said Booker T. [27:03-27:29]

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania

The Queen made her long-awaited return to WWE at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday. She made history by becoming the first woman to win the match twice.

Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said he thinks Charlotte Flair will pick Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent.

"I believe she's gonna pick Tiffany Stratton. That'll be her WrestleMania match. That'll give Tiffany time to still develop and learn on the microphone in a promo battle against Charlotte Flair, who owns her character. I mean, owns that character. She has like an aura about her. Like, Charlie Murphy's talked about Rick James, 'I saw his aura.' You can feel her energy out there. So, that'll help her develop and grow. That's the hope anyway," he said.

Charlotte is expected to be on SmackDown this Friday. It'll be interesting to see whether she'll make her decision during the show.

