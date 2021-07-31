"It could be" - Former star on if CM Punk and Daniel Bryan's signings will help AEW surpass WWE (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta recently spoke to Ricardo Rodriguez, and the former WWE star revealed whether CM Punk and Daniel Bryan's reported signings would make AEW the predominant company in wrestling.

Alberto Del Rio's former WWE manager said anything is possible in professional wrestling as CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are two massive names.

"It could be, I mean, there are always possibilities. There are always possibilities! And like I said, if somebody of that star power, of that caliber, either one of them, Daniel Bryan or CM Punk, goes to AEW, then I mean, it would help," said Rodriguez.

It would help wrestling: Ricardo Rodriguez on the impact of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan's possible AEW signings

Ricardo, however, wanted fans to see the big picture and explained how CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW would help the pro wrestling industry as a whole.

The former WWE personality stated that, unlike the 90s, pro wrestling is no longer an active part of mainstream culture.

Ricardo Rodriguez was all in for the wrestling space to have more established companies as there is no shortage of motivated talent.

The wrestling landscape needs some repainting following the return of live crowds, and AEW's rumored acquisitions of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan could be the need of the hour.

"First of all, it would help wrestling," Rodriguez added. "Because that's the important thing; we have to build wrestling. It's not necessarily WWE, AEW, NWA. It's not individual; it's wrestling as the big picture. It would help build it. I feel like, over the last maybe 10, even 20 years, wrestling kind of fell down as far as like culture. It wasn't like how it was in the 90s, or even in the 80s, where pro wrestling was a thing in everyday culture, not just within our wrestling world, but outside the culture. I would love for there to be more opportunities for guys to go to work: more companies, big companies, powerful companies, stronger companies. So, if Punk or Daniel Bryan go to AEW, it would just help pro wrestling as a whole, not just AEW."

During the most recent Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Ricardo Rodriguez also revealed the dream matches that await CM Punk in AEW and even compared The Great Khali's presence to The Beatles' popularity. Don't forget to check out the interview above.

Fans can catch Alberto and Ricardo's reunion at 'Hecho En Mexico,' Saturday, July 31st at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

If you're using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive video in your article.

Edited by Daniel Wood