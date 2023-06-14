"It has to be her" - Fans claim 33-year-old WWE Superstar is the greatest SmackDown Women's Champion

The WWE Universe is currently in a debate over which superstar is the greatest SmackDown Women's Champion of all time.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She successfully defended the title against Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico and dominated Natalya at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

On last night's episode of RAW, WWE official Adam Pearce presented Rhea Ripley with the Women's World Heavyweight Championship to replace the SmackDown Women's title. WWE on Fox's official Twitter account asked wrestling fans which superstar they believed was the greatest SmackDown Women's Champion of all time.

The wrestling community drew up several names, the most common of which were Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Charlotte Flair. However, Bayley appeared to be superstar most fans felt was the best SmackDown Women's Champion ever.

Becky Lynch was the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion, but The Role Model held the title for 380 days straight at one point.

Bayley breaks character to praise WWE SmackDown star

Bayley recently broke character to send a message to AJ Styles on his birthday.

AJ Styles made it to the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament but lost to Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

During this past Friday's edition of the blue brand, AJ Styles joined commentary for the Money in the Bank qualifying match between Mia Yim (Michin) and Bayley. After Bayley picked up the win, Scarlett spit red mist in Styles' eyes and Karrion Kross applied the Kross Jacket on AJ from behind the barricade.

The Phenomenal One celebrated his 46th birthday on June 2nd, and Bayley took to Twitter to wish AJ a happy birthday. She included a video of her doing AJ's entrance poses and joked that only she is capable of replicating what he has done.

"Happy birthday @AJStylesOrg. Nobody can do what you’ve done! (Except me) (Only your entrance) (Not the incredible, timeless, magic wrestling you do)," she tweeted.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

Nobody can do what you’ve done!



As of now, Rhea Ripley does not have an opponent lined up for Money in the Bank on July 1st at the 02 Arena in London. It will be interesting to see which superstar will step up to challenge Ripley for the title next and if WWE plans on having the match at the premium live event.

