"It has to be him" - WWE fans want to see 35-year-old superstar challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe wants to see Brock Lesnar face a 35-year-old superstar next year at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Brock Lesnar was in action this past Saturday night against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Their rivalry began on the RAW following WrestleMania 39 when The Beast Incarnate brutally attacked Rhodes. The American Nightmare got the better of The Beast Incarnate at Backlash, but the 46-year-old responded with a victory at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

However, Cody won the rivalry by defeating Brock via pinfall at SummerSlam after hitting three Cross Rhodes in a row. Lesnar and Rhodes showed each other respect after the match to signify the end of the feud.

Recently, Twitter user WrestleLamia posed a question to the wrestling world today and wondered who Lesnar should battle at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The name that popped up the most was Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Many wrestling fans hope to see Lesnar clash with The Ring General at next year's WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar claims he wants to face Gunther in WWE

The Former Universal Champion recently disclosed that he would be open to facing Gunther in a match down the line.

Lesnar and Gunther had an epic staredown during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January, and it got wrestling fans talking. The Ring General has proven to be an incredible talent in the ring, and a bout against The Beast Incarnate would be a dream match for many fans.

Speaking to UFC legend Daniel Cormier in an interview for ESPN MMA, the former champion said he would like to face The Ring General at some point. He noted that he doesn't call the shots and was intrigued by facing Omos at WrestleMania 39 because it presented a challenge for him.

"I do," Lesnar said. "I don't really care [about specific opponents]. It [facing Omos at WrestleMania 39] was just proposed. I don't make the calls around here, so it's just one of those things. When this was proposed to me, I liked it because I liked the challenge and I liked the match-up." [From 6:53 to 7:13]

Gunther is on the verge of breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. Chad Gable won a Fatal Four-Way match last night on WWE RAW to become the number-one contender for the title.

Only time will tell if Brock Lesnar and Gunther will eventually have a rivalry on WWE television.

Who would you like to see face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

