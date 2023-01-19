“It would be an honor” - Bianca Belair on potentially wrestling two WWE Hall of Famers

Bianca Belair is ready to take on all comers from RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. But she'll even take on a WWE Hall of Famer or two if the opportunity presents itself.

The EST of WWE is currently enjoying her first reign as RAW Women's Champion, which began all the way back at WrestleMania 38. With this year's Show of Shows on the horizon, it's always a good time to start talking about dream matches for the top women and men on the roster.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford of The Street Profits were recent guests on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked which Bella Twin she would prefer to step in the ring with, Belair put both Nikki and Brie over and said it would be an honor to get in the ring with either one of them.

“That’s such a hard question," Bianca Belair said. "I love both of them so much, honestly I just think it would be an honor to get in the ring with either one of them, they’ve done so much for the women’s division in WWE. I obviously think I can take on anyone, so…” [H/T: Fightful]

Will the Women's Royal Rumble winner challenge Bianca Belair to a match at WrestleMania 39?

While Bianca Belair currently has her hands full with Alexa Bliss, if she manages to leave the Royal Rumble premium live event as RAW Women's Champion, she might be looking at the Women's Royal Rumble winner as her next potential challenger.

Current betting odds for the Women's Royal Rumble favor Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day to win the match. While this could always change, a match between Belair and Ripley is something WWE had wanted to do for the last six months before Ripley was sidelined with an injury.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will turn into Belair's challenger at WrestleMania 39 or if Triple H has someone else in mind.

