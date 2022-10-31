Jim Cornette has provided fans with his preview for the Steel Cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Harbinger of Doom and The Scottish Psychopath have been involved in a bitter rivalry for some time now on WWE SmackDown. The two Superstars met in a Strap match at WWE Extreme Rules. Kross' wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, interfered in the match which led to Kross picking up the victory.

Kross was then scheduled to compete in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, McIntyre attacked him in the parking lot and Rey Mysterio was announced as his replacement. Mysterio went on to win the match and will battle Gunther for the IC Title this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager previewed the Steel Cage match at WWE Crown Jewel:

"Kross and McIntyre are going to put some time in," said Cornette. "A cage match listed 2nd? We don't know what order they're going to go in, but it's not going to go on last. We've been trying to like Karrion Kross and Scarlett. They look great, got a great entrance. Some of the special effects haven't worked, the fireball or whatever. This is not going to be bad, I'm just wondering is Kross going where they are wanting him to go, or is it taking him more time to get there?" [11:41 - 12:15]

The legendary manager added that the match won't be horrible at the premium live event and he'll give them the benefit of the doubt:

"We'll see what happens. It won't be horrible. We'll give them the benefit of the doubt," he added. [12:40 -12:45]

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Karrion Kross sends message to Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Karrion Kross sent a message to Drew McIntyre ahead of their Steel Cage match at the premium live event on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old took to Twitter to note that history will repeat itself and he will defeat McIntyre again this Saturday:

"Unless he can find a way to fit a larger vehicle inside the Steel Cage…History will repeat itself. As it was meant to," wrote Kross.

Drew McIntyre challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, but came up short after Solo Sikoa interfered. It will be interesting to see when Drew makes it back to the top of the card.

Who do you think will win the Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel? Share your selection in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes