"It just felt so good" - 38-year-old WWE Superstar should have defeated Roman Reigns, according to veteran (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Ken Anderson believes Sami Zayn should have defeated Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Zayn was part of a memorable storyline with The Bloodline when he joined and slowly won the trust of everyone in the stable. However, things eventually came crashing down with him reverting to his babyface persona and challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Despite the overwhelming fan support, the former Honorary Uce fell short of winning at Elimination Chamber 2023 in front of his hometown crowd of Montreal.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Ken Anderson was asked who should be the ideal person to end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign. Anderson stated that he wished Sami Zayn had won the gold from Reigns.

"I was really hoping for Sami Zayn. It just felt so good," said Ken Anderson [36:45 - 36:52]

Sami Zayn on his story with The Bloodline in WWE

In his recent appearance on WWE's After the Bell podcast, Sami Zayn revealed why his story with The Bloodline could continue and remain compelling to fans for years.

The 38-year-old explained that though he and Kevin Owens got revenge on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, he could see the story progress for a long time the way his and KO's epic saga did.

"In some ways, I think the evolution of the story, and this is me speculating," Zayn said. "While I think the Sami and Kevin side has kind of put a bow on it, we got the revenge on Roman, and now we've seen The Bloodline crumble, or at least appear to splinter, I do think it could be one of those things that is so magical, like Kevin and Sami."

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2023. The duo is currently embroiled in a feud with Imperium on RAW.

Do you agree with Ken Anderson's take on why Sami Zayn should have defeated Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

