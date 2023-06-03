Former Champion believes his feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could go on for several more years

Sami Zayn thinks his current chapter with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is over for now, but if done right, it could last for another three or four years.

Zayn celebrated The Bloodline's implosion at Night of Champions when Jimmy Uso superkicked his Tribal Chief twice. It led to Zayn and Kevin Owens retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships as Reigns looked on in shock.

In an appearance on WWE's After The Bell podcast, Zayn discussed the end of his chapter in The Bloodline storyline. He also explained why he thinks the story can continue for years to come without tiring the fans.

"In some ways, I think the evolution of the story, and this is me speculating," Zayn said. "While I think the Sami and Kevin side has kind of put a bow on it, we got the revenge on Roman, and now we've seen The Bloodline crumble, or at least appear to splinter, I do think it could be one of those things that is so magical, like Kevin and Sami."

Zayn continued:

"The key to it could be going apart, and coming back together, going apart, coming back together, to where it could actually be, if you do it successfully, could be woven in a way for another three, four years. But you do it in a way that is conscientious to where you're not burning fans out on it, where they're actually excited to see the next stage of it." (h/t Fightful)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to move on from The Bloodline. They are currently in a feud with Imperium, but recent reports suggest that they could also be facing The Judgment Day sometime soon.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are set to confront Jimmy Uso's actions at Night of Champions on this week's SmackDown.

Roman Reigns to turn babyface?

The Bloodline storyline has taken a lot of turns over the past couple of years, but it could eventually lead to Roman Reigns making a babyface turn.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has speculated that Reigns will become a hero again once Cody Rhodes finishes his chapter with them.

''The angle remains the focal point of the company and has plenty of twists and turns left," Meltzer said. "There is who Jey Uso sides with that can be dragged out, the inevitable Sikoa and Reigns feud, more with Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes way down the line, and in the end, the Reigns babyface turn in the role as the all-time legend, which it seems these past few years is grooming him to be, and the special attraction superhero babyface for the big shows.''

For the first time, the cracks within The Bloodline have officially been shown. Jimmy Uso's kick heard around the world will have consequences. Jey Uso will likely make a hard decision heading into a very interesting time ahead of Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

What do you think will be the conclusion of Roman Reigns' storyline with The Bloodline? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes