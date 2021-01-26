"It just gets old"- Vince Russo not happy with current WWE RAW Superstar's gimmick [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently opened up about his relationship with R-Truth and his thoughts about his character in WWE now.

R-Truth faced AJ Styles on WWE RAW with a shot at impressing and earning a spot in the Royal Rumble match.

On this week's episode of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed R-Truth's character in WWE right now and how his booking has started to get a bit stale.

"I remember when I just started with TNA and when I was working with Jerry Jarrett, you know what I mean, bro when we saw the intensity of the Truth I said we've got to put the belt on that guy. And we did put the belt on this guy. Bro I love Truth and nobody's as entertaining as him but I've just got to be honest with you, to me it just gets to the point where it just gets old. Like, how many times is he going to run around in circles? And that's not his fault. This is the material that they've given the guy. It just gets to the point of being beaten into the ground, in my opinion."

Vince Russo on R-Truth's match against AJ Styles on WWE RAW

R-Truth faced AJ Styles on WWE RAW with a chance to impress and gain entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately for Truth, Styles made quick work of him. Vince Russo wasn't the biggest fan of the match and compared it to what Styles and Truth like to work with 20 years ago in TNA.

"I was just thinking about... I was there 20 years ago, these guys were wrestling each other on TV in TNA. 20 years ago. I'm watching this and I'm like... listen, I love these guys, I've worked with them, I know them personally but this meant something 20 years ago when they were both young, hungry lions. This right here tonight was just a match to eat up time."

