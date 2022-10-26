Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently criticized WWE for playing Bray Wyatt's theme song during his backstage promo on SmackDown last week.

The Eater of Worlds made his long-awaited return to the company at Extreme Rules on October 8. During the latest episode of the blue brand, he confessed that he will do some "horrible things" that he'll never regret. Many fans complained on social media that they couldn't hear what the former Universal Champion was saying clearly because the background music was too loud.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran praised Bray Wyatt for being a good promo. However, he felt that the latter's theme song playing in the background was unnecessary.

"I will say again that this guy can talk, and he can talk convincingly, and he makes it sound like he's saying it. I don't know why they put the spooky background music behind the promo, because he's so real, that made it fake, like the old TNA sit-down interviews when they had the dramatic music underneath and it just killed the whole thing... Here's a guy talking real... where's the music coming from? Why do we need that, we don't. Just listen to the f*****g guy," said Cornette. [0:12-1:07]

Jim Cornette says he's open to seeing what Bray Wyatt can do in WWE

The Eater of Worlds introduced fans to a new gimmick after his return at Extreme Rules. The company hyped up his return for several weeks by playing Jefferson Airplane's White Rabbit during commercial breaks and with puzzling QR codes.

Jim Cornette stated that he's not sure what Bray Wyatt said during his promo, but he's still interested in seeing more of him in WWE.

"I don't have a clue what he said, but he sounded great saying it. He knows who you are and what you're trying to do... At least Bray Wyatt doesn't sound like he's being told what to say. We just can't figure out what it is. But I'm thinking, that if they take this guy with his talent for speaking and actually give him some kind of story to tell that makes sense and that you'll understand what's going on, it might be interesting. So I'm still open here." [1:09 - 4:05]

The former Universal Champion is rumored to be forming a faction known as Wyatt 6. The first member of the faction, Uncle Howdy, was teased on the latest episode of SmackDown.

