"It should just be us versus everyone" - Two actors suggest a potential team-up with The Rock in WWE against Roman Reigns

Actors Adrian Groulx and Bradley Constant from NBC's hit comedy Young Rock believe they can team up with The Rock in his rumored match against Roman Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top of his game for over two years. On one episode of Young Rock season 2, Dwayne Johnson hinted at a potential match with his real-life cousin at WrestleMania.

If Roman Reigns has The Bloodline in his corner against The Rock, then even Johnson has Young Rock actors Adrian Groulx and Bradley Constant by his side.

During a recent interview, Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman asked the actors whose side they would be on if a dream bout happened. Here's what they answered.

“Oh, Rock’s all day. You kidding me? No,” Constant said. “Yeah, we should roll out there. Just a big crew, The Rock and his younger selves, just out, mocking everybody. It should just be us versus everyone. That’s fine. I’m cool with that.”

“Yeah,” Adrian Groulx agreed.

Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson have dropped several hints about a future match

Reigns and Johnson have been dropping massive hints for a dream match by taking back-and-forth shots at each other. For instance, during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Tribal Chief claimed he would fight The Rock.

"I would, yes! I don't know if he [The Rock] wants it, but that's kind of something we do in our family as far as Sports Entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform. This is our family business. I fought one of my cousins, The Usos, Jey Uso, you know, about a year ago, and where better to kind of solve problems than in the squared circle, you know, in the WWE ring," revealed Roman Reigns.

Similarly, while appearing on The Rundown for E! News, The Rock declared that he is The Head of the Table. You can check out the clip below:

The WWE Universe expected Dwayne Johnson to appear at WrestleMania 38 to humble Reigns. However, that did not happen.

Nevertheless, since WrestleMania 39 will take place in Hollywood, fans might expect Dwayne The Rock Johnson to acknowledge or humble The Tribal Chief.

Do you think the Young Rock team can put down The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments below.

