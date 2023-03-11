"It is life-changing" - WWE SmackDown star reveals what it would mean to earn a title match against Gunther at WrestleMania

A massive Fatal 5-Way match is scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown to determine Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania. Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross will be a part of the match.

Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Xavier Woods will compete in the match tonight. The winner of the Fatal 5-Way will go on to challenge the 35-year-old for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross was interviewed by Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast. Kross noted during the interview that being able to perform at WrestleMania is life-changing and wants the opportunity to battle The Ring General on the grandest stage of them all.

"Being a part of WrestleMania in any capacity is everything, especially in a title picture. It is life-changing so to have a match against Gunther for the IC Title, I mean, it is so hard to put into words," said Karrion Kross. [00:17 - 00:31]

Ryan Satin said that everyone on the roster will want a spot on this year's WrestleMania card and Kross agreed.

"It's everything. And you know, when it comes to careers, there are only so many WrestleManias you are going to be able to be a part of. Do you know what I mean? This is one of them, and this is the Super Bowl," added Kross. [00:56 - 01:06]

Gunther claims WWE SmackDown star is desperate

Gunther recently mocked a former WWE Champion and stated that he's lost respect for him.

The Ring General and Sheamus had an epic rivalry last year, and their Intercontinental Championship match at Clash at the Castle was an instant classic. During a conversation on WWE's The Bump, Gunther said that Sheamus had fallen out of the title picture and claimed that The Celtic Warrior was desperate.

Sheamus could earn another shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania if he wins the Fatal 5-Way match tonight.

"I've beaten him twice now. I kind of, I don't know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last month. He seems very desperate right now. He's not on my radar, I'm obviously on his radar right now. But if he gets himself into a position again where he is a challenger again, I'll give him another beating I guess. But as of right now, it is not my main focus," said Gunther.

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips WWE Intercontinental Title Match



Champion Gunther

vs

Challenger Sheamus



WWE Clash At The Castle

September 3, 2022 WWE Intercontinental Title Match Champion GunthervsChallenger SheamusWWE Clash At The CastleSeptember 3, 2022 https://t.co/rLBFBq5Uk8

Karrion Kross is a two-time NXT Champion but is yet to win a title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if Karrion can turn things around in 2023 and establish himself as a star.

Would you like to see Karrion Kross fight for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes