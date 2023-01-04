"It is literally going to catch up with you" - Vince Russo on the possibility of WWE losing major deal (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE's future could be bleak, to say the least, if its lucrative partnership with Saudi Arabia ends abruptly.

It's no secret that despite controversies, WWE generates unprecedented revenue from the shows it conducts in Saudi Arabia. The deal stems back to 2014, though for the first few years, the company only conducted select house shows.

However, since 2018, several major stadium-sized shows have gone down in Saudi Arabia as part of the partnership, which runs until 2027. The deal has been massively lucrative, with the promotion making more money through each event than it makes even from its marquee show, WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo wondered how much money WWE would lose if its Saudi Arabia suddenly went "haywire."

"Bro, could you imagine? Nobody has brought this up. Can you imagine, for whatever reason, that Saudi deal went away? Do you know what a big chunk of change that is for that company? If something went haywire and that money disappeared," said Vince Russo.

The veteran explained that the company wasn't prepared for hard times to hit them. Vince Russo also mentioned that unlike how other sports have minor leagues to create new talent, WWE doesn't have any promising performers. He believes the promotion's drawbacks would come back to haunt them soon.

"Bro, they are not preparing for what's to come. And I'm telling you, bro, if there was promise there, if there was light at the end of the tunnel, like you go to sports again. Bro, you gotta prospects in the minor leagues that are going to be there in a year or two. There's no light at the of this tunnel, man. It is literally going to catch up with you," added Russo. (10:30 - 11:27)

Check out the full video below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

WWE has generated massive revenue through its Saudi Arabia deal

Back in November 2022, WrestleNomics reported that WWE had so far generated an insane $400 million through its eight shows in Saudi Arabia. Each event is reported to have made $50 million for the promotion, hence the mammoth total.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston For context on why WWE does these events...



Biggest 1-day Wrestlemania live gate ever:

$17.3 million



1 WWE Saudia Arabia event:

$50 million



Every Wrestlemania ticket ever sold 1985-2022 (adj for inflation):

About $250M



WWE's 10-year deal with the Saudi gov't:

$1 billion For context on why WWE does these events...Biggest 1-day Wrestlemania live gate ever: $17.3 million1 WWE Saudia Arabia event: $50 millionEvery Wrestlemania ticket ever sold 1985-2022 (adj for inflation): About $250MWWE's 10-year deal with the Saudi gov't:$1 billion

It was also noted that, in comparison, the promotion has generated a total of only $250 million through its attendance for 38 WrestleMania shows combined. If these numbers are anything to go by, Russo's argument makes ample sense, as if the company lost its Saudi Arabia deal; its finances could take a big hit.

What's your favorite event conducted by the global juggernaut in Saudi Arabia so far? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes