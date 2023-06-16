"It looks AI generated lmao" - WWE fans erupt as new photo of Vince McMahon goes viral

Fans have always been fascinated by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in many different ways, one of them being his look. This was exemplified perfectly right after WrestleMania 39 when he appeared on CNBC to discuss the company's deal with Endeavor alongside Ari Emmanuel.

McMahon sported a unique pencil mustache upon his return to the public eye after nine months, which took over much of the discourse surrounding WWE's merger with UFC. There could be an equal amount of discourse about his most recent look as part of the company's website.

As a few eagle-eyed fans pointed out on Twitter, the leadership page on WWE’s corporate website has been updated with a new photo of Vince McMahon alongside his title of “Founder & Executive Chairman” and bio. Check it out:

Most users feel it is an animated picture akin to video games. It is fair to say that they aren't fans of Vince McMahon's look.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Television production executive Kevin Dunn also has a new photo as part of the update. This is allegedly the first time he's been pictured on WWE's website.

Vince McMahon and WWE could enter a deal with Disney

With the company allegedly no longer in negotiations with FOX and NBC for exclusive media rights, WWE has a strong interest in partnering with Disney. RAW and SmackDown would air on FX if this deal happens.

While other companies are also being considered, Disney is viewed as a win-win situation, according to a report from WrestleVotes:

"Regarding the TV rights negotiations, there is big time interest from WWE in a Disney partnership. Not to say the other parties involved aren’t enticing, but Disney is viewed as a win-win if that’s ultimately the decision," tweeted WrestleVotes.

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon strikes a deal with Disney, especially with the crossover opportunities that would be possible. Meanwhile, other possible destinations for RAW and SmackDown include Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery, the home of Tony Khan's AEW.

Poll : 0 votes