WWE interested in partnering with major entertainment company - Reports

WWE is rumored to be interested in partnering with a major entertainment company.

Earlier this year, former CEO Vince McMahon returned to the company after an investigation into hush money payments made to former female employees had wrapped up. Vince helped orchestrate a merger with UFC's parent company Endeavor, and now the promotion is set to negotiate its media rights.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE has a strong interest in partnering with Disney. WrestleVotes added that other parties are also involved, but Disney is viewed as a win-win scenario internally. It was reported earlier today that the company is no longer in exclusive media rights negotiations with Fox and NBC.

"Regarding the TV rights negotiations, there is big time interest from WWE in a Disney partnership. Not to say the other parties involved aren’t enticing, but Disney is viewed as a win-win if that’s ultimately the decision," tweeted WrestleVotes.

Fox unlikely to renew WWE SmackDown at increased rights fee

There have been recent reports that suggest Fox isn't interested in renewing SmackDown on its network at an increased price.

The television rights for the blue brand are up for negotiations now for broadcasts beginning in September 2024. Forbes' Mike Ozanian stated in March that Wells Fargo Securities doesn't believe that Fox will renew SmackDown at a higher price and that the blue brand could leave its current spot on the network.

"Wells Fargo Securities thinks FOX is not likely to renew Smackdown at higher price and it's possible we could see Smackdown split between FOX in linear and a streamer, or the entire night move off and likely accretive to FOXA. WWE - U.S. Rights Deal Economics," tweeted Forbes' Mike Ozanian.

While ratings for television have gone down in general, live sports still bring in viewers, and the promotion is in a great position. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the product in the years ahead in terms of where it will be viewed by wrestling fans.

