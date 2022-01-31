''It made Jericho'' - Legend on Chris Jericho's match against 8-time WWE Champion at Royal Rumble

WWE icon Bruce Prichard believes Chris Jericho's match against The Rock at Royal Rumble in 2002 'made' him.

Talking about Royal Rumble 2002 on Something To Wrestle, Prichard said that the show helped propel many superstars into greatness. One of them is Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho debuted in WWE in 1999 but was floundering for the most part. Even though he had become the first undisputed champion, he never quite reached the top card status fans believed he would.

Bruce Prichard said that the 2002 Royal Rumble was one of the top five in history. Not only did it help establish superstars like Jericho and Triple H, it also helped young star Maven get over by eliminating The Undertaker.

This is what Prichard had to say

“Definitely top five [the 2002 Royal Rumble]. It was just so much fun, and there were so many little nuance things in there that made it fun. And you came out of the thing with a guy you had been building up for a while in the rightful place. I thought it was great shit, man. It made Jericho, it made Hunter, it made Maven. Flair returning in his hold stomping grounds and having a tremendous match with Vince. Outstanding. It’s one of those where you come off on a high from, and it was a lot of fun,'' said Prichard [H/T 411Mania]

Chris Jericho faced The Rock for the WWE championship at Royal Rumble

Jericho walked into the Royal Rumble in 2002 as the WWE Undisputed Champion His match was against The Rock.

However, the former 8-time WWE champion could not beat Y2J. This win over The Rock truly established the current AEW superstar as a top level star in WWE.

The Royal Rumble match was won by Triple H. It was his first ever Rumble win. Even though The Game had been one of the top names in the company, winning the Royal Rumble helped further his career as well.

