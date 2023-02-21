Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently heaped praise on Sami Zayn's booking at Elimination Chamber.

At the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Zayn in a singles match. During the match, The Tribal Chief taunted Sami's wife, who was present at ringside, before assaulting the former Honorary Uce. Despite continuous efforts from Zayn, Reigns eventually retained his title after hitting the former with a steel chair and a spear.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he would have booked Sami the same way that WWE did. He stated that it was a good decision to not bring Zayn's wife inside the ring.

He detailed:

"I would have probably played it like they played it bro. I don't think she was needed in the storyline. I think it made sense that she's at ringside for the match. I mean, I was fine with the way they played that thing out." (31:20- 32:00)

Vince Russo revealed what amazed him the most in Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns' storyline

Vince Russo opened up about what amazed him the most in Sami and Roman Reigns' storyline.

In continuation of the same interview, the veteran mentioned that he was initially not fond of the storyline between Reigns and Zayn as he believed it was not believable.

"I said, even though I was not a fan of the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns angle because as I've said all along on this show - it was unbelievable to me. You put an athlete that looks like Roman Reigns against an athlete that looks like Sami Zayn and Sami Zayn is not gonna fare too well 99 times out of a 100," said Vince Russo.

He further heaped praise on Zayn as he stated how the latter used the most out of the opportunity that he got.

Russo detailed:

"So, I said, the angle was unbelievable to me. I said, however, I must say this, Sami Zayn took an opportunity, and made the utmost out of it than perhaps anybody I have ever seen. They gave the guy an opportunity and he blew that opportunity up. Kudos to him, phenomenal job."

It would be interesting to see if Zayn will get another chance to face Roman Reigns in the near future or not.

